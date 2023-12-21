BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $795.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,792. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

