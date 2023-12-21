Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 128 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $958.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $955.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

