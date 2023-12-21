Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28,705 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 182,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,872. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 101.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

