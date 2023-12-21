Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,767 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.91. 199,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,830. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

