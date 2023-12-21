Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,216 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 1,089,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,923. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.