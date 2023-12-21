Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 467,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

