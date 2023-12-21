Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 26.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Brookfield by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,347,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after buying an additional 135,089 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,917 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 538,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,985. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,327.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -899.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

