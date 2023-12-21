Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.50. The company had a trading volume of 587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,750. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

