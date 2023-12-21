Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,192 shares of company stock worth $26,501,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,305. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,231.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

