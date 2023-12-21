Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.56. 3,018,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,923. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

