Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

