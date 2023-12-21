Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Stryker stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.83. The company had a trading volume of 168,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.31. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $237.47 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

