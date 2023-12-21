Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,916,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.