Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

