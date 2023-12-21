Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.73 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $431.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.