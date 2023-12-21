Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Moody’s comprises about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.58. 189,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,930. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.70 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

