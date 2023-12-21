Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

TMO stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.16. 269,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.45 and its 200-day moving average is $509.81. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

