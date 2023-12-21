Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,928,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,884,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

