Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,256 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 15,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,819. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

