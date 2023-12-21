Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,584. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

