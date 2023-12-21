Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %
DEO traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,231. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.94.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
