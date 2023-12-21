Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 186,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,370. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

