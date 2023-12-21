Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,126 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

