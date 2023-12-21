Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,384.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,413.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,429.09.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.