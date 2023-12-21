Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 128,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,312. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

