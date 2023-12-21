Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

CRM traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.23. 1,870,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,389. The firm has a market cap of $256.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

