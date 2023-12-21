BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $238.30. 131,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,521. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

