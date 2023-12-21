BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $148.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.28. 713,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,330. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.84. The company has a market cap of $346.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.