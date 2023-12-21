BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,605. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

