BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,868. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

