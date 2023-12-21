BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 10,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995,148 shares. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

