BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 157 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.84. 76,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,846. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

