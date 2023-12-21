BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.75. 41,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

