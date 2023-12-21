BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,995 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,125. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

