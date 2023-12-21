BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.85. 64,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

