Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

