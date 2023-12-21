Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $564.40 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.