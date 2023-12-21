Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $16.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,126.63. The company had a trading volume of 625,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,382. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $942.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.62. The stock has a market cap of $527.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

