Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 113.13%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile



BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

