Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $23.00

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $96,461.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,936 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 35.7% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

