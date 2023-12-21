Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

