Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,904 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

HAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 861,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

