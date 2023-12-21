Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.25. The company had a trading volume of 836,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $331.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

