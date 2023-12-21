Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. 2,562,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,825,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

