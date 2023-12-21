Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.76. 176,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,876. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

