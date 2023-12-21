Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $11.71 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 571,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

