Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 3,503,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,342,011. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.