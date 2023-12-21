Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $184.30. 499,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $185.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

