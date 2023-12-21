Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $17.64 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.99. 368,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,643. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

