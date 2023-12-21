Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,812 shares of company stock valued at $62,231,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $491.07. 693,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.56 and its 200-day moving average is $427.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

